Head (shoulder) allowed three runs on two hits and three walks with two strikeouts in one inning for Triple-A Norfolk versus Worcester on Thursday.

This appearance indicates Head has been activated from the injured list. The right-hander was claimed off waivers from the Marlins earlier this week, but it appears he'll begin his tenure in the Orioles' organization at the Triple-A level. The 32-year-old had a 7.23 ERA and 1.56 WHIP across 23.2 innings with the Marlins. He'll need to show improvement in his performance to be considered for a spot in the Orioles' bullpen, which is one of the better relief-pitching groups in the majors this year.