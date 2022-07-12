The Orioles claimed Head (shoulder) from the Marlins on Tuesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Currently on the injured list rehabbing from a shoulder injury, Head threw a scoreless inning with two strikeouts Saturday in the Florida Complex League. The righty has only been out since June 22, so he doesn't figure to need much more rehab work before possibly joining Baltimore's big-league bullpen. Head has a 7.23 ERA in 23.2 innings this season, so it's no guarantee he gets opportunities with the Orioles.