Almeyda signed with the Orioles for $2.3 million Sunday, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.
The Orioles have the game's best farm system, but this regime is still waiting to develop its first premium international signee. Almeyda has the tools to be that guy. A 6-foot-2, 180-pound shortstop from the Dominican Republic via New Jersey, Almeyda has experience hitting in the United States and the D.R., which is something not many international prospects can claim on signing day. His above-average power is his top tool for now, and he may move to third base.