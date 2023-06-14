Almeyda sprained his left ankle Tuesday while playing in a game with the Orioles' Dominican Summer League affiliate and is expected to miss several weeks, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The top prize in the Orioles' 2023 international class, the 17-year-old Almeyda joined Baltimore in January on a deal that included an organizational-record $2.3 million signing bonus. He went 3-for-17 with two home runs and seven RBI in his first six games in the DSL before sustaining what appears to be a fairly serious ankle injury. Almeyda hasn't been ruled out for the season, but he appears set to miss a significant chunk of the DSL schedule.