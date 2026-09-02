De Leon (0-1) was tagged with the loss Tuesday against the Rockies after allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit while striking out one over an inning.

De Leon entered the game in the seventh and saw how the first batter he faced, Mickey Moniak, reached on a fielding error from Jackson Holliday before TJ Rumfield smacked a two-run homer to put the Rockies up for good. De Leon could continue seeing work out of the bullpen, but unless he gets into the mix for holds or saves, he shouldn't carry a ton of fantasy appeal.