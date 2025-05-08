The Mariners traded Castillo to the Orioles on Wednesday in exchange for cash.

Castillo was designated for assignment Tuesday to make room on the Mariners' roster for Leody Taveras. Now in the Orioles organization, Castillo will reclaim a spot on the 40-man and presumably report to Triple-A, where he owns a 5.02 ERA and 1.13 WHIP through 14.1 innings on the year.