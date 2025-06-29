The Orioles designated Castillo (undisclosed) for assignment Sunday.

Shortly after the Orioles claimed him off waivers from the Mariners on May 7, Castillo was placed on Triple-A Norfolk's 7-day injured list due to an unspecified injury. He made pair of rehab starts in the rookie-level Florida Complex League earlier this month and was reinstated from Norfolk's IL on Sunday, only to be simultaneously removed from the Orioles' 40-man roster. The Orioles selected the contract of right-hander Matt Bowman from Triple-A in a corresponding move.