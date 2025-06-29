default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Orioles designated Castillo (undisclosed) for assignment Sunday.

Shortly after the Orioles claimed him off waivers from the Mariners on May 7, Castillo was placed on Triple-A Norfolk's 7-day injured list due to an unspecified injury. He made pair of rehab starts in the rookie-level Florida Complex League earlier this month and was reinstated from Norfolk's IL on Sunday, only to be simultaneously removed from the Orioles' 40-man roster. The Orioles selected the contract of right-hander Matt Bowman from Triple-A in a corresponding move.

More News