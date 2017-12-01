Orioles' Luis Lugo: Joins Baltimore on minor-league deal

Lugo signed a minor-league contract with the Orioles on Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Lugo will likely begin the 2018 campaign with Baltimore's Double-A team, which is where he played last season within the Indians' organization. During 26 appearances -- 25 starts -- with Double-A Akron, he posted a 4.35 ERA and 1.45 WHIP while holding a 93:55 K:BB over 134.1 innings.