Orioles' Luis Ortiz: Exits game with injury
Ortiz appeared to suffer a leg injury while covering first base in the second inning of Friday's game against the White Sox, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports. He gave up three runs (one earned) on four hits and one walk over 1.2 innings prior to leaving the contest.
Ortiz managed to walk off the field under his own power with the team trainer, but he was walking with an obvious limp. The extent of the injury will be uncovered after further evaluation.
More News
-
Orioles' Luis Ortiz: Scheduled for first career start Friday•
-
Orioles' Luis Ortiz: Joins Orioles•
-
Orioles' Luis Ortiz: Headlines Schoop deal•
-
Brewers' Luis Ortiz: Returns from disabled list•
-
Brewers' Luis Ortiz: Set to miss at least two starts•
-
Brewers' Luis Ortiz: Out with hamstring tightness•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...