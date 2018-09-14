Ortiz appeared to suffer a leg injury while covering first base in the second inning of Friday's game against the White Sox, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports. He gave up three runs (one earned) on four hits and one walk over 1.2 innings prior to leaving the contest.

Ortiz managed to walk off the field under his own power with the team trainer, but he was walking with an obvious limp. The extent of the injury will be uncovered after further evaluation.