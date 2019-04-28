Ortiz was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday.

Ortiz worked as a starter in Triple-A Norfolk, posting a 5.87 ERA and 2.02 WHIP across 15.1 innings of work. He struggled especially with his command, surrendering 11 free passes. It appears he's destined to begin his time in Baltimore as a reliever, though he could also work as a spot starter if the need arises.

