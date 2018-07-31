Orioles' Luis Ortiz: Headlines Schoop deal
Ortiz was traded from the Brewers to the Orioles on Tuesday along with Jonathan Villar and Jean Carmona in exchange for Jonathan Schoop, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but most would consider Ortiz the headliner in this package for Baltimore. He is a big, 6-foot-3, 230-pound righty whose minor-league production has never quite matched his scouting report. At his best, Ortiz shows a heavy fastball that leads to plenty of groundballs, a plus breaking ball and good command in the zone, while mixing in an average changeup. If he were to max out, he could make it as a mid-rotation starter, but it is probably more likely at this point that he ends up as more of a back-end starter. Look for him to be assigned to Double-A Bowie.
