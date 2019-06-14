Ortiz was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to start Friday against the Red Sox, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Ortiz will start Friday in place of Andrew Cashner, who was scratched due to a finger issue. The 23-year-old has struggled with a 7.01 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 41:23 K:BB over 52.2 innings with Norfolk this season, but he nonetheless makes his way to the majors since Friday was already his scheduled day to pitch.