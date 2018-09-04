Orioles' Luis Ortiz: Joins Orioles
Ortiz had his contract selected from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.
Ortiz, the headliner in a package deal received in exchange for Jonathan Schoop, needed to be added to the Orioles 40-man roster in the offseason regardless for Rule 5 protection. The 22-year-old posted a combined 3.70 ERA and 1.23 WHIP across 99.2 innings with Double-A Biloxi and Triple-A Norfolk. He figures to work out of the bullpen down the stretch.
