Ortiz cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday.

Ortiz made only one start in the majors in 2019, allowing four earned runs over 3.1 innings. He wasn't much more effective with Triple-A Norfolk, amassing a 6.38 ERA with a 47:31 K:BB over 66.1 innings pitched, and he now finds himself off the 40-man roster heading into 2020.

