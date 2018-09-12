Ortiz will make his first career start Friday against the White Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Ortiz's first career MLB appearance went poorly Friday against the Rays, as he allowed three runs on three hits and a pair of walks while getting just two outs. In six starts for Triple-A Norfolk, he recorded a solid 3.69, though he struck out just 15.6 percent of batters.

More News
Our Latest Stories