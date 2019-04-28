Ortiz was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Ortiz was called up from Triple-A earlier in the day, and although he wasn't called on to pitch in the series finale, he'll go right back down Norfolk, where he's accrued a 5.87 ERA with an unimpressive 8:11 K:BB over 15.1 frames.

