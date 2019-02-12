Ortiz reported to camp Tuesday at 247 pounds, a drop of 22 pounds from what he tipped the scales at last spring, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Ortiz may have been motivated to get his conditioning in order after he battled hamstring injuries on multiple occasions in 2018, including one in mid-September that ended his season prematurely. The 23-year-old enters spring training at full health and should be one of the top candidates to claim a back-end rotation spot in a wide-open competition. The right-hander has an encouraging long-term outlook thanks to a three-pitch repertoire highlighted by a mid-90s fastball, but he struggled to regularly generate swings and misses with the offering between stops at Double-A, Triple-A and the majors last season.