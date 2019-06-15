Ortiz (0-1) took the loss after surrendering four runs on four hits and five walks while striking out three over 3.1 innings Friday against the Red Sox. He was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk following the game, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Ortiz gave up two runs in the second inning and two more in the fourth prior to exiting with a 4-1 deficit. He struggled to consistently find the strike zone in this one, firing just 44 of 80 pitches for strikes. He'll aim to find better success in the minor leagues in his next outing.