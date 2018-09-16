Ortiz (hamstring) will undergo an MRI on Monday or Tuesday and is unlikely to be available soon, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Ortiz lasted just five outs into his first career start Friday before exiting with a left hamstring injury. The severity of the issue is not yet clear, but the Orioles apparently don't expect him to make his second career start any time soon.

