Manager Buck Showalter said Sardinas is a candidate to serve a utility role next season, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.

The Orioles are in need of a utility man with Ryan Flaherty heading to free agency, and Sardinas could fill that role in 2018. He signed a minor-league contract with the team in October after finishing last season with Triple-A Norfolk. Throughout his career, the 24-year-old has appeared in multiple games at first base, second base, third base and shortstop. Sardinas hit just .163/.226/.163 in a 29-game stint with the Padres last season before being designated for assignment.