Orioles' Luis Sardinas: Contract selected from Triple-A
Sardinas had his contract selected from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday. He is starting at second base and hitting eighth against the Tigers.
With Jonathan Schoop (oblique) on the disabled list, Sardinas will join the big club to offer some additional infield depth. The Orioles will waste no time inserting the soon-to-be 25-year-old into the lineup, and he could continue to see some playing time at the keystone while Schoop is out if he's able to hold his own. That said, his .229/.278/.293 career triple-slash across parts of four major-league seasons suggests he may be more likely to settle into a reserve role during his time with the Orioles.
More News
-
Orioles' Luis Sardinas: Returns to minors•
-
Orioles' Luis Sardinas: Invited to spring training•
-
Orioles' Luis Sardinas: Candidate for utility role•
-
Orioles' Luis Sardinas: Signs minor-league contract•
-
Orioles' Luis Sardinas: Clears waivers and assigned to minors•
-
Orioles' Luis Sardinas: Claimed by Baltimore•
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?