Sardinas had his contract selected from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday. He is starting at second base and hitting eighth against the Tigers.

With Jonathan Schoop (oblique) on the disabled list, Sardinas will join the big club to offer some additional infield depth. The Orioles will waste no time inserting the soon-to-be 25-year-old into the lineup, and he could continue to see some playing time at the keystone while Schoop is out if he's able to hold his own. That said, his .229/.278/.293 career triple-slash across parts of four major-league seasons suggests he may be more likely to settle into a reserve role during his time with the Orioles.