Orioles' Luis Sardinas: Dealing with sore lower back
Sardinas is dealing with a sore lower back and isn't certain to be available off the bench Sunday against the Tigers, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Sardinas, who had been serving as the primary replacement at second base for Jonathan Schoop (oblique) during a spell earlier this month, had ceded those duties to waiver pickup Jace Peterson before the injury surfaced. The Orioles plan to evaluate Sardinas over the next day or two before determining if he'll need to join Schoop on the 10-day disabled list.
