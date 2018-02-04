Orioles' Luis Sardinas: Invited to spring training
Sardinas was invited to Orioles spring training, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.
It had been expected that Sardinas would compete for a utility role in the upcoming season, so his invitation to spring training doesn't come as much of a surprise. Sardinas has experience in the outfield as well as first base, second base, third base and shortstop. However, he hasn't been very productive at the plate. Over 174 games in the Show, Sardinas has hit .229/.278/.293.
More News
-
Orioles' Luis Sardinas: Candidate for utility role•
-
Orioles' Luis Sardinas: Signs minor-league contract•
-
Orioles' Luis Sardinas: Clears waivers and assigned to minors•
-
Orioles' Luis Sardinas: Claimed by Baltimore•
-
Padres' Luis Sardinas: Designated for assignment•
-
Padres' Luis Sardinas: Collects two hits in start Thursday•
-
Dynasty startup mock draft
Starting a dynasty league? Chances are your first draft will look sort of like this one, with...
-
Podcast: Sophomore slump?
Investigating the dreaded sophomore slump on today’s Podcast, plus Fantasy combos and listener...
-
Prospects-only draft for dynasty leagues
We recently held our first ever prospects-only dynasty league mock draft, and once Shohei Ohtani...
-
Busts 1.0: Minimizing damage
Every draft pool has a few bad eggs who don't seem likely to live up to their going rate. In...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...