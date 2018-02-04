Sardinas was invited to Orioles spring training, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.

It had been expected that Sardinas would compete for a utility role in the upcoming season, so his invitation to spring training doesn't come as much of a surprise. Sardinas has experience in the outfield as well as first base, second base, third base and shortstop. However, he hasn't been very productive at the plate. Over 174 games in the Show, Sardinas has hit .229/.278/.293.