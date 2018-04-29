Sardinas (back) was placed on the disabled list Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

At this point in time, the severity of Sardinas' injury is unknown, although additional information should become available soon. Prior to getting hurt, Sardinas had been serving as an infield reserve option for the Orioles, as Jace Peterson has been the team's primary option at second base with Jonathan Schoop (oblique) on the disabled list.