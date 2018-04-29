Orioles' Luis Sardinas: Lands on DL
Sardinas (back) was placed on the disabled list Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
At this point in time, the severity of Sardinas' injury is unknown, although additional information should become available soon. Prior to getting hurt, Sardinas had been serving as an infield reserve option for the Orioles, as Jace Peterson has been the team's primary option at second base with Jonathan Schoop (oblique) on the disabled list.
More News
-
Orioles' Luis Sardinas: Dealing with sore lower back•
-
Orioles' Luis Sardinas: Slides down depth chart•
-
Orioles' Luis Sardinas: Serving as primary second baseman•
-
Orioles' Luis Sardinas: Contract selected from Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Luis Sardinas: Returns to minors•
-
Orioles' Luis Sardinas: Invited to spring training•
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...