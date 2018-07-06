Orioles' Luis Sardinas: Outrighted to Triple-A from DL
Sardinas (ankle) was activated off the 60-day disabled list and outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk after clearing waivers.
Sardinas missed the first three months of the season with back and ankle injuries, and the Orioles opted not to bring him back onto the 40-man roster as he comes off the 60-day disabled list. The 25-year-old played four rehab games with Norfolk and will remain there for the foreseeable future.
