Orioles' Luis Sardinas: Remains on DL with ankle injury
Sardinas (back) sustained an ankle injury during his rehab assignment at Triple-A Norfolk, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Sardinas has been on the disabled list since the end of April with the back injury, and begin his rehab stint last week only to suffer the ankle injury. The severity of the ankle issue and whether the back injury still a problem remains unclear, and the 25-year-old currently has no timetable for his return.
