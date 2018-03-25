The Orioles reassigned Sardinas to minor-league camp Sunday, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.

Sardinas earned an invitation to spring training to complete for for the role of utility infielder, which was won by Danny Valencia. The 24-year-old has struggled in the majors with a career .229/.278/.293 slash line in 480 plate appearances and should return to Triple-A Norfolk to start the season.