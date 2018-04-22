Orioles' Luis Sardinas: Serving as primary second baseman
Sardinas will start at second base and bat ninth Sunday against the Indians, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Since Jonathan Schoop was shut down April 14 with a Grade 1 oblique strain, Sardinas has stepped in as the Orioles' primary second baseman. He'll pick up his fifth start at the keystone in six games, and until Schoop returns, Sardinas shouldn't face any immediate competition for the everyday role after Engelb Vielma was demoted to Triple-A Norfolk earlier this weekend. Despite his steady playing time, Sardinas will need to do much better than the .143 batting average he has supplied with the Orioles thus far before gaining traction in most fantasy settings.
