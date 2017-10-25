Orioles' Luis Sardinas: Signs minor league contract
Sardinas was re-signed by the Orioles on a minor-league contract, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxOnline.com reports.
Sardinas played in 24 major-league games with the Padres last season, hitting just .163/.226/.163 in 53 at-bats before being designated for assignment by the club. After he latched on with Baltimore, the 24-year-old spent the rest of the year with Triple-A Norfolk, batting .319 with an OPS of .767. He will continue to serve as organizational depth within the infield moving forward.
More News
-
Orioles' Luis Sardinas: Clears waivers and assigned to minors•
-
Orioles' Luis Sardinas: Claimed by Baltimore•
-
Padres' Luis Sardinas: Designated for assignment•
-
Padres' Luis Sardinas: Collects two hits in start Thursday•
-
Padres' Luis Sardinas: Gets start, steals base Monday•
-
Padres' Luis Sardinas: No longer considered a starting option•
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...