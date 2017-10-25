Sardinas was re-signed by the Orioles on a minor-league contract, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxOnline.com reports.

Sardinas played in 24 major-league games with the Padres last season, hitting just .163/.226/.163 in 53 at-bats before being designated for assignment by the club. After he latched on with Baltimore, the 24-year-old spent the rest of the year with Triple-A Norfolk, batting .319 with an OPS of .767. He will continue to serve as organizational depth within the infield moving forward.

