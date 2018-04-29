Sardinas is out of the lineup Sunday against the Tigers, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Since the Orioles claimed Jace Peterson off waivers from the Yankees on Tuesday, Sardinas has seen his everyday role at second base evaporate. Considering Sardinas has opened up his stint with the Orioles with a 2-for-18 showing at the plate, it shouldn't come as a surprise that manager Buck Showalter quickly pulled the plug on deploying the 24-year-old in a starting role. Sardinas will find himself on the bench for the fifth straight game Sunday.