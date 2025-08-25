Vazquez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during Sunday's 3-2 win over the Astros.

The 25-year-old tagged John Rooney for a solo homer in the seventh inning, marking Vazquez's first career long ball. He's starting to hit his stride at the plate after starting the 2025 campaign with just one hit and six strikeouts in his first 17 at-bats. He's gone 4-for-15 (.267) with four runs scored and a stolen base in his last four starts.