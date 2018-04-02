Orioles' Luis Ysla: Dealt to Orioles
Ysla was traded to the Orioles in exchange for Jesus Liranzo on Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Once Ysla joins the club, he'll report to Double-A Bowie. Ysla spent time at the Double-A affiliates for the Red Sox and Dodgers during the 2017 season. He struggled at both and threw a combined 58 innings over 36 games, posting an unimpressive 5.28 ERA and 1.71 WHIP in that time.
