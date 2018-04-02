Ysla was traded to the Orioles in exchange for Jesus Liranzo on Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Once Ysla joins the club, he'll report to Double-A Bowie. Ysla spent time at the Double-A affiliates for the Red Sox and Dodgers during the 2017 season. He struggled at both and threw a combined 58 innings over 36 games, posting an unimpressive 5.28 ERA and 1.71 WHIP in that time.