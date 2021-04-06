Sceroler pitched 2.2 scoreless innings with two walks and four strikeouts in Monday's 7-0 loss to the Yankees.

Sceroler struggled through spring training, but his first official outing went well. The 25-year-old was called on to mop up some innings in a blowout loss Monday, and he did well. The right-hander worked as a starter with High-A Dayton in 2019, posting a 3.69 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 127:29 K:BB, but it's a big jump to the majors just two years later. Expect Sceroler to begin 2021 in low-leverage, multi-inning assignments for the Orioles.