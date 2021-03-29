Sceroler will make the Orioles' Opening Day roster, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.
The Orioles had extra incentive to keep Sceroler around, as he's a Rule 5 pick and would have to be offered back to the Reds should he fail to earn a spot. That seems to be the main reason he'll break camp with the team, as it's hard to say he earned a job this spring. He struggled to a 6.43 ERA, 1.86 WHIP and 3:6 K:BB in seven Grapefruit League innings. He's unlikely to get close to high-leverage opportunities this season.