Sceroler (shoulder) hasn't yet resumed throwing, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Manager Brandon Hyde said Saturday that Sceroler is progressing well at the team's alternate training site, and the right-hander's shoulder is feeling better. However, a better timetable for Sceroler's return to game action likely won't come into focus until he resumes throwing. The right-hander allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six in 3.2 innings across his first two major-league appearances.