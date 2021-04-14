Sceroler was placed on the 10-day injured list due to right shoulder tendinitis, retroactive to April 13.

Sceroler had a clean major-league debut April 5, but he gave up three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out two in one inning against the Red Sox on Sunday. The right-hander's shoulder issue may have contributed to his struggles, and he'll now miss time while he recovers. Travis Lakins was recalled from the team's alternate training site to fill in as a reliever while Sceroler is sidelined. It's not yet clear how much time Sceroler will miss as a result of his injury.