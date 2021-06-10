Sceroler allowed six runs on five hits and a walk with two strikeouts in two innings in a 14-1 loss to the Mets on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old's first appearance after missing nearly two months with a shoulder injury was disastrous. Sceroler was taken deep for solo shots by Kevin Pillar and Mason Williams in the eighth inning, and a three run-blast by Billy McKinney in the ninth. In limited time this year, the right-hander has already allowed five homers in 5.2 innings. He'll likely remain in a low-leverage role as long as he's in the majors.