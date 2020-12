The Orioles selected Sceroler with the fifth pick of the Rule 5 draft.

The 25-year-old righty most recently logged a 3.69 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 127 strikeouts in 117 innings at High-A in 2019 as a member of the Reds organization. He could get stretched out this spring and will most likely work as a swing man or long reliever in 2021.