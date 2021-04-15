Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Thursday that he's encouraged by Sceroler's (shoulder) test results so far, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Sceroler was placed on the 10-day injured list due to right shoulder tendinitis, retroactive to April 13, but he isn't expected to miss much time as a result of the issue. The Orioles haven't given a specific timetable for Sceroler's return, but he's eligible to be activated as soon as April 23. In his first two major-league appearances, Sceroler allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six in 3.2 innings.