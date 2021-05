Franco went 2-for-6 with a solo home run across both games of Saturday's doubleheader versus the White Sox.

Franco provided a solo shot off White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel in the first game of the twin bill. Through 49 contests, Franco is slashing .206/.256/.349 with five home runs, 25 RBI and 14 runs scored. While he's seen near-everyday work as Baltimore's third baseman, he's on pace for the worst season of his career since 2014.