Franco went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in the 6-1 win over the Rangers on Saturday.
Franco hit the lone home run of Saturday's game in the ninth inning off Brett de Geus. This was the 29-year-old's second home run this year. Franco is batting .255 with 14 RBI and six runs in 15 games. He leads the Orioles in RBI and walks (7).
More News
-
Orioles' Maikel Franco: Drives in three in nightcap Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Maikel Franco: Hits home run against Red Sox•
-
Orioles' Maikel Franco: Plates pair in win•
-
Orioles' Maikel Franco: Orioles-Red Sox rained out•
-
Orioles' Maikel Franco: Likely to break camp with team•
-
Orioles' Maikel Franco: Getting looks at first base•