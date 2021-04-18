Franco went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in the 6-1 win over the Rangers on Saturday.

Franco hit the lone home run of Saturday's game in the ninth inning off Brett de Geus. This was the 29-year-old's second home run this year. Franco is batting .255 with 14 RBI and six runs in 15 games. He leads the Orioles in RBI and walks (7).