Franco went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double, a run scored and three RBI during a 7-6 win over the Mariners in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

After going 0-for-3 with a strikeout in the matinee, Franco swatted a bases-loaded double in the third inning of the nightcap to get the O's on the board. The 28-year-old has been productive to begin his tenure in Baltimore, and while he's hitting only .220 (9-for-41) with a .685 OPS through 11 games, Franco has one homer and 12 RBI, and his 6:6 BB:K suggests better days are ahead for his overall line.