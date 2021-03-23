Franco said Tuesday that he expects to be ready to go by Opening Day, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.

Franco didn't sign with the Orioles until mid-March and only just made his spring debut Sunday. He believes his body is in the right place and that he already has his timing down, but it remains to be seen whether or not those sentiments are shared by his team. Even if the Orioles don't deem him to be ready to go, however, he's unlikely to spend a long period at the alternate site completing his spring buildup.