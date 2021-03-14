Franco is finalizing a deal with the Orioles on Sunday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Franco and the Orioles were closing in on an agreement over the past few days, and the two sides were able to strike a deal Sunday. The 28-year-old was non-tendered by the Royals during the offseason but could secure a full-time role at third base in 2021 after Rio Ruiz (illness) had a lackluster .713 OPS in 2020. It's not yet clear whether Franco will be able to build up in time for Opening Day, but he could carve out significant playing time once he's available.