Orioles' Maikel Franco: Gets breather Monday
Franco isn't starting Monday's game against Cleveland, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Franco went 0-for-10 with three strikeouts across the last three games. Pat Valaika will start at the hot corner and bat ninth.
