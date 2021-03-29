Franco will play some first base in Monday's game against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

For a player with a poor defensive reputation at third base, Franco has spent surprisingly little time at first, never starting more than two games there in a season. Trey Mancini and Ryan Mountcastle should spend most of their time at first base and designated hitter, but both can also play a bit of outfield, so Franco could fill in at the position from time to time. That would open up starts at third base for Rio Ruiz, who was seemingly relegated to bench duty once Franco joined the team. Whether or not Franco spends enough time at first base to pick up eligibility there in most formats remains to be seen.