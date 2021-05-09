Franco is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.
Orioles manager Brandon Hyde will give Franco a break while the third baseman remains stuck in a 3-for-38 slump at the plate. Rio Ruiz will replace Franco at the hot corner.
