Franco went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and a walk in Sunday's 14-9 loss to the Red Sox.
Franco hit his first home run with his new club with a three-run blast in the bottom of the sixth inning Sunday. Although he was unable to lead the Orioles to the win against Boston, Franco has now gone 8-for-35 with two runs and nine RBI through the first nine games of the season.
