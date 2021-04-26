Franco went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, one walk and two strikeouts in Sunday's 8-1 win over Oakland.

Franco has recorded hits in seven of the last eight games, and he provided the Orioles with some insurance with his solo blast in the eighth inning Sunday. The 28-year-old has hit .303 with two home runs, two doubles, four RBI and three runs in the last eight contests.