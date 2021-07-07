Franco was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right ankle sprain Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Franco had missed the last four games after he sustained an ankle injury last Wednesday, and the Orioles will choose to give him extra time to recover on the injured list. The 28-year-old should be eligible to be activated right after the All-Star break, but it's not yet clear when the team expects him to return. Infielder Kelvin Gutierrez was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk in a corresponding move.